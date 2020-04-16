The PPP has run dry; now what?

As was expected yesterday, the Paycheck Protection Program has reached its $349 billion loan cap and is now frozen. When and how exactly the fund might be replenished remains up in the air amid political quarreling,

During a joint news briefing today with Gov. John Bel Edwards, House Minority Whip Steve Scalise, R-La., wasn’t able to offer any assurances that Congress would strike a deal later today or this week. However, he spoke to the importance of the PPP, calling it a “lifeline” for small businesses.

“We’ve heard from trade groups, the U.S. Chamber, Business Roundtable, NFIB and heads of all the biggest and smallest companies in the world,” said Scalise, who’s been appointed to the president’s task force to reopen the economy. “They will tell you if this goes on much longer, half the businesses in this country won’t come back, and you’re talking about maybe another month of the economy staying completely closed and a lot of those businesses won’t be able to hang on—even if there is more federal help.”

At the center of the congressional impasse are disagreements between Democrats, who want to add an extra $100 billion for hospitals, $150 billion for state and local governments and a food assistance boost, and Republicans, who want to keep the legislation focused on providing an additional $250 billion in small business aid.

Though advocating for a $250 billion renewal of the PPP, Scalise said the real remedy to the situation will involve governments starting to reopen the economy in a safe, smart way. He didn’t suggest a timeline for doing so, but pointed to the number of businesses across the country holding out for a PPP loan as evidence such is necessary.

“There is no endless supply of money that you can expect to keep businesses afloat when they have no cash flow,” he said, “so we have to be focused on how to smartly do it.”

Among organizations calling for immediate funding action is the National Federation of Independent Business, which this week penned letters to congressional leaders urging them to funnel more money to the PPP and to the SBA—which earlier today saw its Economic Injury Disaster Loan program depleted.

“Small businesses account for 99.5% of all employers in the state, but fewer than 1% of them have received this funding,” said Dawn Starns, NFIB’s Louisiana state director, in a prepared statement. “Without it, they won’t be able to pay their employees and might not be able to reopen. Louisiana cannot afford for that to happen.”

Meanwhile, Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin and SBA Administrator Jovita Cravanza have warned that unless Congress authorizes more funding, banks won’t be able to sign off on any additional loans under the program.

In the absence of federal advice to stop taking applications, banks will likely make their own decisions on whether to continue accepting them, says Kelly Bienn, senior vice president of marketing for the Baton Rouge Area Chamber, recommending businesses reach out to their local lenders for guidance.

John L. Daniel, Hancock Whitney’s greater Baton Rouge market president, says his bank is still accepting loan applications but has not been sending them to the SBA. He couldn’t immediately say when Hancock Whitney stopped sending applications to the department.

“We have been sending thousands of files and have several thousand in the queue with SBA approval ready to go, but once the money ran out, they told us we can’t send any more unless and until new money is appropriated,” Daniel says. “It’s a mess.”

Still, Bienn says businesses should “more or less follow the same game plan as before” on the expectation that Congress will act sooner rather than later to secure additional funding. BRAC is advising small business owners who haven’t already done so to still apply for the PPP while keeping in mind that the program will remain on a first come, first served process. For additional working capital needs, Bienn says business owners should also continue applying for EIDLs under the same assumption.

There are also other wells that haven’t yet run dry, she says. One is the Louisiana Loan Guaranty Program, for which certain small businesses are eligible to apply through participating banks. (BRAC is hosting a webinar on the program tomorrow.) Another to prepare for is the Treasury’s Main Street Business Lending Program, designed for medium-sized and larger small businesses needing more than $1 million in capital.