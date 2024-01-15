Monday, January 15, 2024 BusinessInsider The Pink Agave will open its first Baton Rouge location next month By Dillon Lowe - January 15, 2024 FacebookTwitterLinkedinEmailPrint (iStock) The Pink Agave, a taqueria founded in Ponchatoula in 2022, will soon open its first Baton Rouge location near the Sonesta ES Suites on Nicholson Drive. Already an INSIDER? Sign in. We are glad you enjoy reading Business Report. Continue reading this story and get ACCESS to all our content from any device with a subscription now. Click to become an INSIDER for under $2.00 a week Get access to more than a decade of story archives. Get access to our searchable data center of TOP LISTS. Get exclusive content only available to INSIDERS. Already an INSIDER? Sign in