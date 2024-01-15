The numbers are in: Small business starts set another record in 2023 

Last year was another banner year for starting a small business, according to the latest data from the U.S. Census Bureau.

Entrepreneurs filed 5.5 million new small-business applications last year, Inc. reports, making 2023 the best year on record and continuing an entrepreneurship boom that bloomed during the pandemic.

Since January 2021, Americans have launched 16.6 million new businesses, averaging about 440,000 applications per month, according to the Small Business Administration. Read the full story.