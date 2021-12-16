The Metro Council’s redistricting challenge

The deal: In East Baton Rouge Parish, the once-in-a-decade effort to redraw political boundaries is barely getting started but it has already led to a lawsuit threat and a consultant quitting in frustration.

Why it matters: Metro Council members enter the line-drawing process with the following goals:

Create districts that ensure their respective reelection;

Republican members—all white—want to preserve their current 7-5 majority;

Black council members—all Democrats—are demanding the creation of a new majority-minority district. If that happens, Republicans would likely lose their majority.

Something has got to give as all three goals can’t be achieved.

Minority strength: East Baton Rouge no longer has a white majority. EBR’s racial makeup is about 43% white and 45% Black, according to the 2020 census results.

But of the Metro Council’s 12 districts, seven are mostly white, which critics say dilutes the voting power of Black voters, who tend to support Democrats. White Republicans represent all seven white-majority districts, while Black Democrats represent the others.

They said it: “The districts are so gerrymandered,” says Eugene Collins, president of the Baton Rouge chapter of the NAACP. “You could shake probably four of those Republican seats and wind up with a Black district.”

Battle lines: The U.S. Supreme Court has thrown out a provision of the 1965 Voting Rights Act that formerly required certain jurisdictions with a history of discrimination to seek preclearance of new districts from the federal government. That means legal challenges will have to come from community groups, not the U.S. Department of Justice.

