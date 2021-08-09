Mobility is key for these Baton Rouge area boutiques

Baton Rouge’s food truck culture has evolved consistently over the past decade. Now, other types of companies are getting in on the mobile business model.

A handful of cocktail carts roam the region, available to rent for events or parties. More recently, movable boutiques like Barlow, a St. Francisville boutique housed in a movable trailer, have begun selling items such as clothing and art.

The biggest growth in the trailer trend yet will come with the fall 2021 opening of Urban Traders, a retail park with leasable vintage trailers in Mid City.

Pink- and yellow-hued trailers will rest underneath sun-shielding canopies in a lot adorned with murals, says developer Melanie Way. There will be picnic tables and a large screen for movie nights. Eventually, Way imagines hosting events like fashion shows.

“I wanted to make opportunities for creative entrepreneurs and budding business owners,” Way says. “A brick-and-mortar store is so expensive. From a business standpoint, this makes a lot of sense.”

Read the full story from the latest edition of 225 magazine, which dives into the new trend and features more small business owners experiences with mobile storefronts.