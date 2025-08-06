The end of an era: How LSU is navigating the new world of college athletics

A federal judge’s approval of the landmark House vs. NCAA settlement this spring signals a major shift away from the NCAA’s century-old model of amateurism and sets the stage for a complete upheaval of college sports as we’ve come to know them.

For the first time, Division I schools are now able to make direct payments to student-athletes for the use of their name, image and likeness.

In the first year, colleges will be able to distribute $20.5 million—a figure that represents 22% of a school’s average annual revenue from media rights, sponsorships and ticket sales. That total will increase by 4% each year for three years. After three years, the cap will be adjusted based on market conditions and revenue trends, potentially rising to nearly $33 million in the next decade.

The settlement’s ramifications don’t begin and end with revenue sharing, though. Some $2.8 billion in back pay will also be distributed to athletes who either fully or partially missed out on NIL payments between 2016 and 2024 because of the NCAA’s previous rules, and third-party NIL deals will be subject to far more stringent levels of scrutiny going forward.

Keli Zinn, executive deputy director of athletics and COO for LSU athletics, says LSU is meeting the moment head on.

“This is going to be the biggest impact in the history of college athletics … and we’ve done a really good job of making sure we’re prepared for everything that’s changing,” Zinn says.

That preparation touches nearly every aspect of LSU athletics, from budgeting to recruiting to gender equity. Here’s a deeper dive on six areas of impact.

1 BALANCING THE BUDGET

In year one, LSU’s plan is to allocate 75% of its $20.5 million to football, 15% to men’s basketball and 5% to women’s basketball. The remaining 5% will be spread across all other sports. Notably, Zinn says LSU is among a minority of schools committing to support every sport on campus under the new model—not just those that generate revenue.

“A lot of schools are choosing not to support a lot of their Olympic programs,” she says. “We’re going to do so because we have a history of winning at the highest level of those programs.”

LSU athletics operates on a roughly $200 million budget, which means $20.5 million is no small line item. So, where is that $20.5 million going to come from?

For starters, Zinn says LSU athletics has made efforts to reduce its expenses in light of the settlement. The department’s initial goal was to cut $3 million in costs. Those cuts came from holding off on filling openings for nonessential positions; scaling back “miscellaneous spend” on creative services like graphics production; and being more conscientious about scheduling so teams can travel by bus instead of by plane whenever possible. Though some open positions will go unfilled, no one will be laid off. Additional savings will come as certain personnel expenses and debt payments roll off the books.

“When you’re looking at a $200 million budget, you can find $3 million,” Zinn says. “While no one wants to see a cut, I would say we were able to do it in a way where people still feel good about where we’re at.”

Even with those cost-cutting measures, the upcoming academic year will bring with it some financial strain. LSU athletics is projecting an $8 million deficit for 2025-2026.

Future years, though, look more promising. Zinn says her department will find stable footing by 2026-2027 thanks to future revenue growth within the SEC as well as the progress LSU athletics is making in the realm of corporate sponsorships. There’s also a “significant amount of money to be made” if LSU’s football team has a strong season this year and makes a run in the College Football Playoff, as she expects it will.

“Once we get to 2026-2027 in particular, we’re going to find ourselves in a really, really healthy spot to balance our budget,” Zinn says, “even with that $20.5 million expense that’s coming online.”

2 NIL

In this new era, third-party NIL deals are still allowed. But the “Wild West” of the past few years has come to an end.

Now, NIL deals worth more than $600 must pass muster via the new NIL Go clearinghouse, overseen by Deloitte and regulated by the newly formed College Sports Commission. The clearinghouse evaluates whether each deal serves a “valid business purpose” and whether compensation is in line with “fair market value.” To determine fair market value, Deloitte assesses factors like an athlete’s performance and social media presence as well as a school’s market size.

Fritz Metzinger, a sports attorney with Stone Pigman, says the move is designed to crack down on inflated endorsement deals that exist solely to entice athletes to enroll at specific schools. The CSC has already begun rejecting arrangements that it says serve no valid business purpose and don’t pass its fair market value test. Officials estimate that a staggering 70% of past NIL deals would have been denied under the new rules.

“The NCAA wants to combat what’s seen as ‘pay-for-play,’” Metzinger says. “Are athletes getting paid what you would expect someone appearing in a couple commercials to get paid, or are they getting paid millions of dollars as part of a disguised ‘pay-for-play’ mechanism?”

At LSU, there are two distinct but complementary NIL entities: NILSU and NILSU MAX. NILSU is the university’s overarching NIL department, while NILSU MAX functions as the “opportunity arm” of NILSU, focusing specifically on identifying and securing third-party NIL deals.

When asked whether such deals might fade in relevancy now that schools are directly paying athletes, Taylor Jacobs, LSU’s associate athletic director of NIL and strategic initiatives, says she believes the opposite to be true.

“The third-party NIL component is arguably even more important now than it was prior to the revenue-share era,” Jacobs says. “We’re really leaning into it more so than we already were, which sounds kind of funny because NILSU was already really aggressive in that space compared to other schools across the country.”

In Jacobs’ view, what will be most important going forward is educating athletes on compliance with the new rules. If a deal is flagged by NIL Go—because a deal would overpay an athlete for minimal deliverables, for instance—the school is notified and the athlete risks losing eligibility unless the deal is dropped, revised or successfully appealed.

“At the end of the day, I never want to have to pull someone off the court or off the field due to an eligibility problem,” Jacobs says. “So while NILSU MAX will work with the athletes to make sure they get the contract, NILSU will come in on the back end to make sure the athletes understand, ‘OK, now you’ve got to disclose it and you’ve got to show up.’”

3 THE COLLECTIVES

What role collectives like LSU’s Bayou Traditions will play going forward remains a big, unanswered question—a “$20.5 million question,” as Metzinger puts it.

Collectives were created to fund NIL opportunities in the absence of direct compensation from schools. Their role was simple in theory: Pool donor money and funnel it into NIL deals that reward athletes for everything from endorsements to autograph signings and meet-and-greets. In practice, many collectives became the de facto payroll arms of high-profile athletic departments, offering six- and seven-figure NIL deals in an effort to attract top talent.

Since the House settlement was approved, several collectives affiliated with major universities like the University of Alabama, the University of Colorado, the University of Georgia and the University of Notre Dame have been shuttered.

For now, it seems that Bayou Traditions isn’t going anywhere. But it will have to rethink its purpose.

“You’ll probably see them start to rethink their strategy,” Jacobs says. “My best guess is that they’ll pause for a minute and kind of see what happens. Then they’ll be able to reevaluate and say, ‘OK, we’re going to shift in this direction or that direction.’”

Metzinger sees a future in which collectives like Bayou Traditions pivot from paying athletes to facilitating “true NIL deals” that don’t run afoul of the NIL Go clearinghouse’s rules, similar to what NILSU MAX is already doing.

Another possibility, according to Jacobs, is that collectives will start focusing more on high school than college.

“There’s a lot of hearsay out there right now as to whether or not there are going to be more high school NIL opportunities and whether collectives are going to get more involved with that,” she says. “But at the same time, there are also conversations about [oversight] at the high school level. It’s kind of difficult to say how they’re going to evolve at the moment.”

Bayou Traditions did not respond to requests for comment.

4 RECRUITING

With schools now able to pay athletes directly, the dynamics of luring top talent have changed—and the playing field isn’t necessarily level. Some schools will have a hard time even coming up with $20.5 million, let alone facilitating lucrative third-party NIL deals that comply with NIL Go standards.

The good news for LSU fans, Zinn says, is that LSU is “better positioned than a lot of its peers and competitors” on that front. That’s because LSU has both the financial stability and the “true NIL” track record necessary to compete for the cream of the crop.

“While institutions cannot guarantee third-party NIL deals, they are allowed to show athletes what’s possible through data and metrics,” Zinn says. “And that’s where we have an advantage, because you can look at our history with Jayden Daniels, Livvy Dunne and Angel Reese—all of those individuals who did really well in the world of NIL.”

It’s worth noting that the House settlement also rewrites the rules around scholarships and roster sizes. Sport-specific scholarship limits have been done away with, meaning schools are now allowed to offer a scholarship to every athlete on a sport’s roster.

However, new roster caps have been introduced, many of which are lower than previous average roster sizes. For example, football rosters are now capped at 105 players, down from the previous average roster size of about 124. (For the 2025-2026 season, SEC football programs will maintain their traditional scholarship limit of 85.)

Though schools must now adhere to the new roster caps, the settlement allows schools to grandfather in current athletes so no one loses a spot mid-career. In the future, schools will have fewer athletes overall, but more resources will be devoted to them.

5 TITLE IX

While many are praising the House settlement as a huge win for student-athletes across the country, not all are celebrating. A legal storm is brewing around whether Title IX, the federal law that prohibits sex-based discrimination in any education program that receives federal funding, was taken into fair consideration when the settlement was approved.

Because football and men’s basketball are the primary revenue drivers for most athletic programs, football and men’s basketball players will receive more money than athletes who compete in other sports, including women’s sports.

A group of eight female athletes in June filed an appeal in federal court challenging the settlement’s $2.8 billion back-pay plan, arguing that it violates Title IX by funneling as much as 90% of funds to football and men’s basketball players—leaving just 5% for women’s basketball and spreading the remaining 5% across all other sports.

That appeal has paused the back-pay distribution for the time being, though schools are moving forward with the revenue-sharing portion of the settlement unhindered.

“We do not believe that Title IX is going to be applicable to the revenue share,” Zinn says. “We’re one of the few schools giving revenue share dollars to each of their programs, which means each of our women’s sports will see revenue share dollars. But the large bulk is going to football and men’s basketball, and we feel confident in that distribution.”

Though revenue sharing is proceeding as planned, Metzinger cautions that this is uncharted territory. While it’s certain that Title IX requires schools that receive federal funding to provide “equal opportunities” to male and female athletes—equitable opportunities to play and equitable access to scholarships and other benefits—what’s uncertain is how the law applies to NIL payments and revenue sharing.

“It honestly remains an unsettled legal question,” Metzinger says. “We’ll have to see how things pan out, but I think the lawsuits are going to continue.”

6 THE END OF AMATEURISM

AS WE KNOW IT?

The House settlement breaks new ground with regard to student-athlete compensation, but another federal court case, Johnson vs. NCAA, has the potential to reshape college athletics in an even more dramatic fashion.

The issue at the heart of the case is whether student-athletes should be flat-out considered employees under the Fair Labor Standards Act and thus be eligible for minimum wage and overtime pay. If the courts ultimately side with the plaintiff, the door would be opened to eventual unionization and collective bargaining.

Though the case is still making its way through the legal system and a resolution is unlikely to come any time soon, Jacobs says it’s something she and her team are keeping a close eye on.

“There are a lot of things to think about that come with employee status,” she says. “We’d probably have to completely reevaluate how many employees [we can have]. Like, what is the budget for that? Are you looking at making every athlete an employee, or are you looking at four sports specifically or two sports specifically?”

Zinn is also tracking the case closely, and she’s of the opinion that such a move would do more harm than good.

“The hope is that we don’t see that,” she says. “I think if you were to talk to a lot of athletes across the country who understand what that would mean for them, they actually don’t want to be employees.”

A few high-profile athletic directors and coaches—University of Tennessee Athletic Director Danny White, most prominently—have publicly suggested that collective bargaining is a potential solution to a lot of what ails college athletics. Zinn, however, believes the new model should be given some time to prove itself before even more sweeping reforms are considered.

“We think we’ve gotten this right with the House settlement,” she says, “and at a minimum there’s a very strong feeling that we should live in this space for a bit and see if this was in fact what we needed to bring some stability to college sports.”