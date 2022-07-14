The eight most most important soft skills employers are looking for

According to a new survey from job search website ZipRecruiter, 93% of employers are looking for candidates who possess various soft skills, CNBC reports.

Whereas hiring managers in the past sought out applicants with hard skills like bookkeeping, academic degrees, or other job-specific certifications, the prevailing wisdom today is that soft skills demonstrate a wider array of abilities.

The survey compiled some of the most in-demand soft skills on its platform. Here are the top skills on the list, with the number of jobs on the site that list the skill as a requirement:

Communication skills: 6.1 million jobs;

Customer service: 5.5 million jobs;

Scheduling: 5 million jobs;

Time management skills: 3.6 million;

Project management: 2.8 million jobs;

Analytical thinking: 2.7 million jobs;

Ability to work independently: 2 million jobs;

Flexibility: 1.3 million jobs.

