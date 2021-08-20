The Bug Man acquires two local competitors

The Bug Man, a 43-year-old, family-owned pest control business, is expanding with the recent acquisition of two longtime, friendly competitors—Witt’s Pest Control and Chip’s Pest Control.

Paul Salvant, owner of The Bug Man, says he wasn’t looking to acquire either of the small businesses but the opportunities presented themselves literally in the same week in July.

In both cases, the company’s longtime owners died and surviving family members no longer wanted to run the business, so they reached out to Salvant.

“I’m not one to prey on someone else’s business but they both seemed like good opportunities,” Salvant says.

The acquisitions have added about 700 additional customers to The Bug Man’s existing account roll of some 12,000, and brought its total employee count to 36.

The new clients are keeping The Bug Man busier than it already was, Salvant says.

Part of the reason may be due to the recent weeks of rainy weather, which tend to drive more large cockroaches indoors.

But throughout the pandemic, pest control companies around the country have reported an increase in business, which some attribute to the fact that people are spending more time in their homes and yards, paying closer attention to the critters that also share that space.

Salvant says The Bug Man, which he and his brother founded in 1978, is grateful for the uptick in activity.

He says the biggest challenge he’s facing these days is getting vehicles, due to global supply chain issues and parts shortages.

“I ordered six new trucks in May,” he says. “Usually they would have come in by now. But because everything is so backed up, they told me I won’t get them in until February.”