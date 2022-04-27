Shuttered Bluffs golf course in talks with potential new owner

The Bluffs on Thompson Creek golf course in West Feliciana Parish, which abruptly closed last year, has prospective new ownership, WBRZ-TV reports.

Potential buyers, who WBRZ-TV did not identify, are close to finalizing a deal to buy The Bluffs, which may lead to its reopening.

The course first opened in 1988 and had been a go-to spot for golfers in south Louisiana. However, the property was previously the subject of multiple investigations, including allegations that an employee stole up to $5,000 from the facility. Additionally, management at the Bluffs underwent scrutiny in 2015 when documents to lower the property tax bill appeared to have been tampered with. Read the full story.