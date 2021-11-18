The Backpacker to open Mandeville store 

Michael Mathews, owner of Baton Rouge-based outdoor store The Backpacker, is opening the store’s third location, this one in Mandeville.

Mathews purchased a 15,000-square-foot shopping center on La. 22 and plans to expand and occupy 7,500 square feet of the building, according to Beau Box Commercial Real Estate, who represented Mathews. The remaining 6,000 square feet of commercial space is available for lease.

Renovations are scheduled to be finished for summer 2022, with an opening in October. The Backpacker’s two other locations are in Baton Rouge’s Bocage Village and Lafayette’s River Ranch.