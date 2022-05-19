Thanks inflation: Student loan interest rates rising

The U.S. Department of Treasury recently announced that student loan interest rates will rise for the 2022-2023 school year, with the new rates going into effect July 1.

Undergraduate loans will increase from 3.73% to 4.99% and graduate loans from 5.28% to 6.54%, Business Insider reports. The new rates will also affect any new federal student loans.

While there’s no way to lower your rates for the upcoming year, there are ways to take out less in student loans, meaning less interest. Here are some tips:

It’s important to take out only what you need for school, not the full amount that you qualify for. By borrowing less, you won’t pay as much interest in the long term.

Contact your school’s financial aid office to see whether there are other ways of paying for school, in order to not take out a loan.

Make payments on unsubsidized loans while still in school, since interest accrues while you’re in school.

Remember that interest paid on student loans may be tax deductible. You might be able to deduct interest if you earn more, but a higher income means a lower tax deduction.