Texas flooding could impact planned Walk-On’s locations

Walk-On’s Bistreaux and Bar executives are breathing a sigh of relief that none of their restaurants or employees in Texas have been impacted by Hurricane Harvey. The rapidly growing restaurant company currently has three franchise locations in the state—San Antonio, Lubbock and Tyler. Those areas were largely spared the effects of the killer storm.

“San Antonio got a little wind and rain but we’ve been pretty fortunate,” says Walk-On’s founder and co-owner Brandon Landry.

But Walk-On’s franchisees have more than 10 new Walk-On’s locations planned for the Greater Houston market over the next few years, and the catastrophic flooding in that region may cause company officials to rethink where some of those restaurants will be located.

Daily Report has the full story.