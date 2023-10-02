Temporary funding deal keeps National Flood Insurance Program running  

Real estate interests and insurance companies that administer National Flood Insurance Program policies are heaving a sigh of relief after Congress approved a last-minute deal to temporarily fund the federal government, keeping the NFIP in business—but only until Nov. 17.

The 45-day funding move averted what the National Association of Realtors had called a “harmful lapse” that would have jeopardized as many as 1,300 real estate closings every day of a government shutdown, according to Insurance Journal.

U.S. Sen. John Kennedy, was among those warning of dire consequences if the program were to lapse, WBRZ-TV reports. Sen. Bill Cassidy called the reauthorization part of an “imperfect” but essential piece of congressional business over the weekend.

“Five million Americans and half-a-million Louisianians rely on the National Flood Insurance Program to protect their homes and businesses,” Kennedy said last week, as he urged Congress to extend funding. Read more from Insurance Journal.