Telemed use spikes as area hospitals battle coronavirus spread

With patients pouring into local hospitals and health care facilities—some hoping to get tested for COVID-19, some for routine appointments—doctors are leaning more on remote medicine. At the same time, officials warn that the state’s health care system could be overwhelmed soon as the number of confirmed cases continues to rise.

Ochsner, Baton Rouge General, and Our Lady of the Lake hospitals are all reporting major spikes in the use of their telemedicine programs.

Ochsner Health System says the number of patients using telemed has gone from an average of 112 people per day just a few weeks ago, to 2,000 people on Wednesday and up to 3,000 on Thursday.

“It’s almost like looking at a graph of the positive coronavirus tests, just boom,” says Dr. Ralph Dauterive, Ochsner’s vice president of medical affairs. “It’s just jumping geometrically.”

Ochsner recently switched video platforms for its telemed service, which allowed it to accept more insurance providers and reimbursement, including from Medicare and Medicaid, Dauterive says.

A large part of that uptick is the result of health care providers calling patients the day before to suggest switching to a video visit when possible, he says.

“It’s like most change,” Dauterive says. At first, doctors were resistant to it and didn’t see the advantage. “But now that they’re worried about being exposed to someone with coronavirus, they see the advantage of video visits now.”

Baton Rouge General is also reporting a significant increase in video visits and patients asking if video is an option for them.

“One of the benefits of today’s technology is that there are more and more ways to make patient connections outside of the exam room. And right now there is nothing more important than keeping patients and staff safe, and reducing the spread of this virus,” says Bennett Cheramie, BRG’s vice president of information systems. “Telehealth is our preferred option for patients visiting with our providers.”

At Our Lady of the Lake in Baton Rouge, telemed use has gone up drastically, from an average of fewer than 25 appointments per day to more than 400 as of the end of this week. While their telemed system has been around since 2018, this week marks a dramatic change in the program.

“We’ve seen more this week than the whole time I’ve been doing video visits,” says Dr. Lauren Barfield, an internal medicine specialist at Our Lady of the Lake. “We’re encouraging patients to reach out to the clinic so that we can change their regular visits to video.”

For patients, especially those with chronic conditions, being able to see their own doctor in real-time is a great comfort, she says.

“We’re starting to try to implement telemed, for inpatients and outpatients, to keep them quarantined from others and flatten the curve,” Barfield says. That includes non-serious, presumptive COVID-19 patients that are staying home, but can still check in with their doctors.

Dr. Jeremy Burnham, Ochsner’s director of sports medicine, says it started offering the virtual visit option to orthopedic and sports medicine patients this week.

So far, it’s been “really received well,” he says.

He’s used the system for post-op appointments, MRI or test scan results, and some physical exams where doctors can instruct patients how to move.

Those in the industry are predicting this will have a lasting impact on health care.

“I think this actually will be a turning point, I had a lot of patients say they want to continue,” Burnham says. “Obviously it doesn’t work for every visit, but I’ve been surprised what I can instruct the patient to do. And the patients have been surprised how convenient it is for them.”

Like any technology, there’s still room to innovate, he says.

Dauterive, with Ocshner, points back to Hurricane Katrina when doctors were just getting on board with electronic medical record systems, and accessibility ended up helping a lot of displaced people out of New Orleans.

“So I think what’ll happen after we move through this phase, doctors will have really seen the advantage of video visit and telemedicine, and engage a lot more people into doing it,” Dauterive says.