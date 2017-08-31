Tee time: Topgolf seeks rezoning for possible Baton Rouge location

Architectural Photography by Michael Baxter, Baxter Imaging LLC (submitted image)

Topgolf, a Dallas company that operates entertainment-focused driving ranges, is asking the East Baton Rouge Planning Commission to rezone the former Tinseltown site off Siegen Lane for a possible new location.

The facility would be a 55,000-square-foot, three-story building on a large plot of land at Siegen Lane Marketplace. The site was formerly occupied by Tinseltown until the movie theater closed and was demolished two years ago. The rezoning request is to allow Topgolf to sell alcohol, according to documents filed with the Planning Commission.

A deal for the property has yet to be finalized, says Topgolf’s director of real estate development Tanner Micheli, but a new location could open within two years if everything moves forward. Construction of Topgolf facilities takes about 10 months to a year. Olshan Properties, which owns the site, deferred comment to Topgolf.

Daily Report has the full story.