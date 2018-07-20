There’s an app for that: Baton Rouge companies are increasingly letting technology do the talking

WORLD ACCORDING TO SKYPE: When Mo Vij, founder and CEO of General Informatics, calls a meeting, the staff can attend the old-fashioned way or simply click-in from their desktop computer. (Photo by Don Kadair)

When Slack, the popular internal business communication app, was down for four hours on June 27, Twitter lit up like a Christmas tree with white-collar frustrations. “How am I supposed to tell my team Slack is down when I don’t have Slack to tell them that Slack is down?” griped one Twitter user.

Some tweets assumed a more playfully melodramatic tone: “When #Slack is down the whole tech world descends into chaos. We are lost. Directionless. Will we ever see the light again?! What is this archaic thing the Elders call ‘e-mail?’”

Such is the 21st century workplace. As companies increasingly outsource talent and allow more employees to work remotely, the concept of “work” is becoming more associated with a series of tasks and less connected to a physical office space.

This decentralization of the workplace has some Baton Rouge CEOs implementing more communication and project management applications, such as Slack, Basecamp and Skype for Business. Company leaders say these platforms help promote office culture, organize workflow processes and connect co-workers who don’t sit in adjoining cubicles.

Slack: Communicating culture

John Snow clearly remembers June 27—specifically, the Slack outage that lasted from 8 a.m. until noon. Laughing, the Emergent Method partner says one of his employees who regularly works off-site came into the company’s downtown Baton Rouge office saying she didn’t know how to function without the app.

That’s how much the management consulting company relies on Slack, which Snow discovered in 2014 while scrolling through tech sector news from Silicon Valley. At that time, Emergent Method was one year old, with five employees who shared a room the size of three back-to-back broom closets.

Despite the tight quarters and small staff, Snow says he still wanted to find a way to sift through emails and organize internal communications. Slack’s direct and group messaging concepts initially appealed to him as an alternative to email.

However, as the company grew to more than 50 employees—all working consulting gigs at different sites throughout the city, state and country—the platform became an avenue for the office to stay connected.

“I may be in Las Vegas working with a client, but I’m able to maintain the right connectivity to the entire team in Baton Rouge,” says Snow, a self-styled “Slack evangelist” who uses 16 different message channels to communicate with staff, track projects, allow employees to post ideas and monitor the company’s social media feeds.

Each week, 9 million people are active on Slack, according to data from May 2018, with 43% of Fortune 500 companies listed as paying for the app.

And Snow believes that number will rise: The more noise businesses continue to hear on traditional digital communications platforms, such as email, the more critical it will be for workers to find other ways to respond in real-time. That, he says, is where apps like Slack come in.

“It’s not unnatural for our team to be having 15 Slack conversations at 11 at night or midnight, or at 5:30 in the morning,” Snow says.

Basecamp: Breaking it down

Rep Cap CEO Mary Ellen Slayter can barely a remember a world where she didn’t know about the project management app Basecamp.

She started using Basecamp the same day she launched the Baton Rouge content marketing agency in 2011.

“I always knew that I wanted the company to be decentralized. Essentially, Basecamp is our office.” —MARY ELLEN SLAYTER, CEO, Rep Cap

With different to-do lists organized within different project boards—not to mention ingrained communication capabilities through direct messaging and the platform’s “Campfire” feature—Slayter says Basecamp’s aesthetic “matches how [her] brain works.”

“I always knew that I wanted the company to be decentralized,” Slayter says. “Essentially, Basecamp is our office.”

So much so, in fact, that Rep Cap employees—who live everywhere from Georgia to Indiana to Louisiana—don’t use email for work-related communications; it’s all done exclusively in Basecamp. As is everything from recurring tasks to slightly more involved client accounts.

On the cloud-based platform, the seven-person team keeps about two dozen project boards—one per client, with only team members who are involved with the project “invited” to access the board.

The company also adheres to a few of Slayter’s rules for Basecamp: A task must start with a verb, it must have a date and it must only be assigned to one person.

Slayter says the app works best for smaller companies with many repeatable processes and short-term projects. For example, Rep Cap produces dozens of entries for its blog every week, with recurring to-do items like “reach out to source” and “interview source.” Writing white papers, creating PowerPoint presentations and preparing e-newsletters are other weekly tasks that live in Basecamp templates, she says.

However, while Slayter’s company communicates solely through its project management tool, she says it’s important to know the difference between communication apps, like Slack and Skype, and project management apps, like Basecamp.

“People get into trouble when they confuse their communication tools for their project management tools,” she says. “Make sure you’re using the right tool for the job.”

Skype for Business: Always Evolving

People who work for Mo Vij, founder and CEO of General Informatics, can either step into the conference room for a meeting, or just click a button from their desktop computer, laptop or cell phone and tune in from home.

General Informatics has used Skype for Business since it was called Microsoft Lync five years ago. Still operating under Microsoft Office, the business communication tool switched to Skype for Business two years ago. However, Microsoft plans to soon replace the program with Microsoft Teams, a similar concept, Vij says.

But the communication tool isn’t the only thing that’s evolved. So has General Informatics, which has become a multimillion-dollar company boasting national prestige since launching as a small Louisiana Business and Technology Center startup in 2004.

Regardless of its name, Vij says his 60-plus employees—10 of whom live outside the U.S.—appreciate Skype for Business’ screen-sharing and video chat features, allowing them to feel more synched to the company.

“We started seeing that all our employees wanted to work with us, but they wanted to live somewhere else,” Vij says. “Basically, there was a need to be in one place even though we aren’t all in one place, and Skype for Business filled that need.”

While General Informatics has begun shifting to teams, many company meetings still look like this: Employees sign in from anywhere in the world, click a button and start a video conference. Through the program, they can swap documents, draw on whiteboards and utilize the tool’s dual camera feature to see everyone in the meeting.

Virtual conferences also mean the company can save money that would have been used for travel, says Vij, adding the platform is best for larger companies with employees working from multiple sites. It’s also mobility-conscious, he notes.

“I can be working on a laptop and as soon as I leave my office, the whole conversation can be continued on my phone,” Vij says. “This tool isn’t software-centric. It’s person-centric.”