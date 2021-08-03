Tax Foundation: Proposed amendments would lessen tax burden, make Louisiana more competitive

Proposed changes to Louisiana’s tax system would “simplify the state’s tax code, lessen residents’ tax burdens, and make the state more competitive,” the Washington, D.C.-based Tax Foundation contends.

Voters in October will consider amending the state constitution to make the tax overhaul lawmakers approved during this year’s regular session possible.

One constitutional amendment would cap the top rate at 4.75% for individual income tax, compared to the current 6%. If voters approve the amendment, a separate law would go into effect that would set state income tax rates at 1.85% for the first $12,500, 3.5% on the next $37,500 and 4.25% on net income in excess of $50,000. Current rates are 2%, 4% and 6% respectively.

But there’s a catch. Taxpayers also are being asked to give up the ability to deduct the cost of paying their federal income taxes on their state taxes.

Businesses would get a similar deal in their income taxes. The five corporate tax brackets would be collapsed into three, with the top rate reduced from 8% to 7.5% for income over $150,000.

Removing the federal income tax deduction also simplifies the state tax code and decouples Louisiana’s tax policy from the federal government’s, the Tax Foundation notes. Under the current system, when federal officials lower taxes, the state gets a windfall, but when federal taxes go up, state finances suffer.

Louisiana voters also will consider an amendment to centralize the administration of sales tax collection through a single statewide entity, rather than leaving it up to local officials.

“As Louisiana is one of only four states that lacks unified sales tax administration, this change would be an important step forward,” the Tax Foundation says.

Louisiana has long ranked low on the Tax Foundation’s rankings of state tax systems, which supporters of the tax overhaul say scares away potential businesses and residents.

“Altogether, the rate reductions, bracket consolidations, and sales tax centralization would improve the state’s tax climate and improve Louisiana’s ranking from 42nd to 38th on our State Business Tax Climate Index, finally freeing the state from the bottom 10,” the Tax Foundation says. See the Tax Foundation’s analysis.