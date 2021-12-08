LSU president says coastal science, cybersecurity among key areas of flagship focus

Coastal science, cybersecurity and agriculture will be some of the main areas LSU will focus on under the current administration, LSU President William Tate says.

Tate says the goal is not only producing top-notch research but commercializing that research with the private sector. He says he wants to boost the university’s impact on the state’s economy, an aspect of the flagship’s mission where critics have said it has fallen short.

“I do think we need to strengthen our relationships on that front,” Tate told Daily Report shortly after addressing the Rotary Club of Baton Rouge today, adding that people who study and research at LSU will have unique opportunities to be local entrepreneurs. “We obviously have a robust impact on the economy. I think we can be even stronger, and I think we can help build out our business community.”

Tate says LSU, already a leader in coastal science, should aspire to have the best coastal science program in the world. He says the university isn’t as strong as it could be in the area of precision agriculture, which is an approach to farm management using information technology.

Tate also stressed cybersecurity, connecting the military applications with LSU’s history as a former military school. He says he wants LSU to avoid duplicating work other Louisiana schools are doing, making the state as a whole a leader in this area.

He says officials are working on updating the university’s strategic plan and expect to release more information about those plans over the next few months, likely leading off with cybersecurity.

“Cyber is going to jump off right away,” Tate says. “We’re at risk. That’s not one you can slow down on.”