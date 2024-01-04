Takeaways from EBR’s latest sales tax collection figures 

East Baton Rouge Parish collected nearly $19.3 million in sales taxes in October, or about 1.42% more than during the same month the year before, according to the latest figures from the city-parish.

For context, the Consumer Price Index, which measures inflation, was up 3.2% from October 2022 to October 2023.

Additional takeaways from the latest monthly city-parish sales tax report include:

Year to date, collections for the first 10 months of 2023 were up about 0.31% compared to the same period in 2022.

Vehicle sales tax collections in the city-parish were up by 9% in October after months of year-over-year declines.

Collections from businesses inside Baton Rouge city limits increased 3.5% in October compared to the year before, while collections in the unincorporated parts of the parish were down about 1%.

See the full report for October here.