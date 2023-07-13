Syngenta, ExxonMobil, Capitol City Produce among local players seeking tax breaks

Syngenta Crop Protection’s nearly $52 million investment in Iberville Parish is among the Capital Region-based highlights on Friday’s state Board of Commerce and Industry agenda.

Syngenta is seeking an Industrial Tax Exemption Program tax break expected to be worth almost $740,000 in the first year. Three new permanent jobs would be created, according to the agenda.

Other projects the board will review include:

An ITEP renewal for a $4.4 million ExxonMobil investment in West Baton Rouge Parish, to be worth about $41,000 the first year post-renewal.

An Enterprise Zone application from Capitol City Produce for an expansion that will support 110 jobs, the company says.

An ITEP renewal for a $9 million investment by Mauser USA in Ascension Parish that would save the company an estimated $105,544 the first year.

The meeting is scheduled for 9:30 a.m. at 617 N. 3rd St. downtown.