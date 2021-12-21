Surging inflation leading to more cost-of-living raises

The COLA is making a comeback, The Wall Street Journal reports.

Higher prices, a worker shortage and a revitalized labor movement are bringing about the return of pay increases tied to inflation, known as cost-of-living adjustments, or COLAs.

On Tuesday, striking workers at food manufacturer Kellogg Co. ratified a contract that included a COLA, the second major labor agreement in recent weeks to feature such pay adjustments. Analysts say COLAs could spread in future negotiations between employers, unions and businesses.

“While understandable from the point of view of workers, the danger of widespread use of COLAs is they institutionalize inflation and contribute to a wage-price spiral,” says Michael Walden, professor emeritus at North Carolina State University.

However, some economists see less reason to worry. COLA clauses were only a small contributor to higher inflation in the 1970s and 1980s, which was propelled by other factors including oil crises. Furthermore, a much smaller share of workers are in a union today. Read the full story.