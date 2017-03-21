Sunny St. Patrick’s Day brings bigger crowds, better sales for some Perkins Road businesses

Clear, sunny skies on Saturday helped some Perkins Road restaurants and bars bounce back after two years of less-than-optimal weather—and sales—during the annual Wearin’ of the Green Parade.

“It was definitely my best weekend ever,” says Red Zeppelin Pizza owner Ray vanMerrienboer, who will celebrate seven years at his Perkins Road restaurant next month. “I think everybody in general snapped back in a real positive way. The whole weekend was just glorious, after two years of crappy weather.”

vanMerrienboer says his sales were up by about 45% for the weekend compared to last year, and sales were double on parade day. The weekend can equate to a “month of sales” for his pizzeria, he adds.

Zippy’s owner Neal Hendrick says this weekend was the bar and restaurant’s third-best St. Patrick’s Day ever, though he declined to provide exact sales figures.

“We spend about two months getting ready for it. Once it happens, you can’t get out and run to the store,” says Hendrick. “It really kicks off spring in our area, and that’s when business picks up.”

