Summer heat wave tampering with the University Lakes project 

The record-breaking heat of the past several weeks has dried up large portions of the LSU Lakes, causing problems for the ongoing University Lakes project, WAFB-TV reports.

Work on the $32 million first phase of the restoration effort began earlier this summer and will include dredging City Park Lake and Lake Erie, connecting City Park and University lakes, and making improvements to May Street, which runs between them and will be replaced by a new bridge.

“It’s making it difficult for the contractor to move their equipment around. It’s intended to float in the lake and it’s a little difficult to do that with the water as low as it is,” says Mark Goodson with CSRS, which is overseeing the project.

Additionally, the work has caused invasive water hyacinths to spread across the lakes like wildfire, but they should subside after Labor Day when the contractors switch from digging up debris to hydraulic dredging. Watch the full update on the project from WAFB-TV.