Summer 2022: Pent-up demand meets rising inflation

Small businesses that depend on outdoor crowds and free-spending tourists aren’t sure what to expect this summer.

Consumers likely have a lot of pent-up demand after more than two years of the pandemic. But they’re also facing some significant financial headwinds because of the highest inflation in decades. And COVID-19 remains a looming presence.

The U.S. Travel Association, an industry trade group, expects money spent on travel—excluding business travel—in the U.S. to total $726 billion in 2022, up 3% from 2021 and slightly above pre-pandemic levels. Many Americans appear ready to spend what’s left of their pandemic savings.

But inflation might throw a wrench in their plans. Memorial Day weekend might offer a snapshot of how the summer will go.

According to the Transportation Security Administration, an average of 2.23 million people per day passed through U.S. airport checkpoints during the five-day Thursday-through-Monday holiday period. That was 9% lower than the same five days in 2019, but up 24% from the same days last year.

Businesses are also struggling, with raw materials and finished goods more expensive and workers demanding higher pay.

“It’s a summer of uncertainty,” says Ray Keating, chief economist with the Small Business & Entrepreneurship Council, an advocacy group. “Inflation is a major worry and tied to that is increases in costs small businesses are seeing from their own vendors and suppliers. There’s a tight labor market. It’s a tough mix.” Read the full story.