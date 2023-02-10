Sue Gunter’s name to be added to Dale Brown Court at LSU 

The LSU Board of Supervisors at its meeting today voted to change the name of the Dale Brown Court to include former LSU women’s basketball coach Sue Gunter, The Daily Advertiser reports.

Board representative Jay Blossman Jr. was the only member to object to the proposal that was passed by a 14-1 vote.

To allow the vote to pass, the board’s academic committee also approved the proposal by a 6-2 vote. Board members Glenn Armentor and Collis Temple Jr. voted against the measure.

Friday’s decision is a reversal of the board’s vote in September 2021 when it named the Pete Maravich Assembly Center court after Dale Brown, the winningest coach in LSU history, by a 12-3 vote and voted against naming the court after Brown and Gunter by the same margin. Read the full story.