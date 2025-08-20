Studyville to partner with an education technology company

Education technology company Shmoop is partnering with Baton Rouge-based Studyville to combine Shmoop’s test-prep tools with Studyville’s in-person tutoring, aiming to give students a more connected and effective path to success.

The collaboration comes as many schools face an overload of computer programs that promise results but often fall short. Shmoop and Studyville say their approach puts human intelligence first.

“We are excited about the collaboration between Shmoop and Studyville, which combines our cutting-edge technology with Studyville’s exceptional human tutors to provide students with a comprehensive and highly effective learning experience,” a statement from Shmoop CEO Andrew Caldwell reads. “Our shared goal is to offer the most impactful solutions for students today.”

The partnership combines Shmoop’s digital learning technology with the personalized support of Studyville’s tutors, giving students access to both advanced tools and human guidance.

“This partnership is big because we don’t see anything like it in the market, and there is a push for getting kids off screens,” Studyville CEO Amanda Martin says. “All of our competitors are screens. They are programmatic, systemized learning modules, and there’s not a human there to have that interaction with students. What we’ve learned is that human interaction is irreplaceable.”

The services will be available at Studyville’s academic workspaces and through partner schools in multiple states. Schools interested in participating can contact either company.

Founded in 2020, Studyville was inspired by Martin’s experience helping her children with schoolwork. The company offers tutoring, test prep and homework support through a monthly membership model at its Perkins Rowe location and expanded to Alexandria in 2022.

In April, Martin purchased the former Jefferson Oaks Behavioral Health clinic on Jefferson Highway to serve as Studyville’s new corporate headquarters. Martin says she has hired four full-time employees since April and plans to hire more. The company had roughly 484 people on its payroll last year, most of whom were tutors, according to Martin.

In 2023, Studyville was named one of America’s top 70 small businesses by the U.S. Chamber of Commerce.

Read a previous Business Report profile on Martin.