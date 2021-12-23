Stories to remember from 2021: Hurricane Ida

Hurricane Ida came ashore as a Category 4 storm on August 29, 16 years to the day after Katrina’s landfall. While it did not deliver a direct hit to Baton Rouge, parts of the Capital Region were without power for more than a week.

Many businesses and schools were closed, and drivers dealt with a gasoline shortage. Cellphone signal was scarce in the days after the storm.

In New Orleans, the entire power grid was knocked offline, and many southeast Louisiana coastal communities were devastated. While federal help is forthcoming, the state still is not fully recovered from 2020’s brutal hurricane season, and utility ratepayers will be paying for repairs for years to come.

