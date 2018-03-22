State Sen. Regina Barrow dragging Louisiana government into local BREC controversy

As the BREC Board of Commissioners prepares to meet tonight for what likely will be a heated debate and contentious vote on the controversial relocation of the Baton Rouge Zoo, a state Senate committee is taking up a measure that would change the composition of the BREC board.

Sen. Regina Barrow’s Senate Bill 470 would increase the number of BREC Commissioners from nine to 11, replacing the school board representative on the commission with the state representative, state senator and Metro Council members whose respective districts include the Baton Rouge Zoo.

The measure also provides for the appointment to the commission of a licensed veterinarian, who would be chosen from a list of two nominees submitted by LSU and Southern University.

Under the proposed law, the remaining two ex-officio members of the commission—a representative from the mayor’s office and a representative from the planning commission—as well as five other commissioners appointed by the Metro Council would remain unchanged from current law.

