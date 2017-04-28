State says downtown Baton Rouge parking garage rate hike to help replenish maintenance fund

Parking illustration. (Courtesy of iStockPhoto)

In a move Louisiana officials say is long overdue, the state is increasing the monthly lease rate on roughly 300 spaces available to the public at a pair of downtown Baton Rouge parking garages.

The increases—to $125 and $150 per month, up from $100—will go into effect on July 1 at the LaSalle and Galvez garages. Between the two garages, there are roughly 4,000 parking spaces, but most of them are either set aside for public parking at hourly rates or leased to businesses such as the Hampton Inn & Suites.

In each garage, 150 spaces are available for area residents to lease on a monthly basis. Currently, 218 of the 300 total spaces are leased. The rate increase is expected to generate around $65,400 annually if the number of residential leases remains the same, and could raise upwards of $90,000 if the garages are fully leased out.

