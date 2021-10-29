Friday, October 29, 2021 BusinessInsider State launches ‘transfer pricing’ program to reduce tax uncertainty for businesses By David Jacobs - October 29, 2021 Facebook Twitter Linkedin Email Print Corporations that sell goods and services between their own subsidiaries may benefit from a new state program to resolve taxation disputes. Already a subscriber? Sign in. We are glad you enjoy reading Business Report. Continue reading this story and get ACCESS to all our content from any device with a subscription now. Click to become an INSIDER for $1.50 a week Get access to more than a decade of story archives. Get access to our searchable data center of TOP LISTS. Get exclusive content only available to INSIDERS. Already a subscriber? Sign in