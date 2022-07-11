State lacks plan for surface water use; impact trickles down to Capital Region

Louisiana lawmakers should look at creating a comprehensive plan to manage and regulate surface water to sustain the resource for residents and determine how much can be sold to companies and other states, the Louisiana Legislative Auditor’s Office says.

While the report made public today is concerned primarily with surface water use in north Louisiana, where drilling companies use it for hydraulic fracturing, having such a plan might take some of the stress off groundwater resources used for drinking such as the Capital Region’s threatened Southern Hills Aquifer, says Kristen Jacobs, senior performance auditor with the LLA.

“It’s all really one big system,” she says.

The state Department of Natural Resources has a surface water management plan, but it’s voluntary. During fiscal years 2020 through 2021, DNR had 87 active cooperative endeavor agreements for surface water withdrawals in place, requesting a total of 1.54 trillion gallons of withdrawals, the LLA reports.

DNR collected $302,004 in cash payments for surface water use. State law caps “fair market value” at 15 cents per 1,000 gallons, which does not allow for increases based on inflation and market demands.

“Although surface water CEAs authorize DNR to monitor companies’ compliance with CEA requirements, DNR currently relies on self-reported information from entities with CEAs and does not verify the information companies submit,” the LLA says.

DNR largely agreed with the LLA’s critiques. While the department does not have the authority to make the surface water program mandatory for users, officials plan to request more funding to hire staff to monitor field sites and ensure compliance with CEA requirements, Secretary Thomas Harris says.

The Capital Area Ground Water Conservation Commission is the only entity in Louisiana that has the authority to limit the amount of groundwater extracted and charge by withdrawal amount, according to the LLA.