State issues revised procurement document for $300M flood recovery contract

(iStock photo)

The state’s Office of Community Development has issued a revised procurement document seeking a program manager to oversee the state’s $1.6 billion flood recovery program.

Proposals for the multiyear contract, which could be worth anywhere from $250 million to $350 million, are due April 7. The award is scheduled to be announced April 13.

The issuance late Wednesday of the revised procurement document, which is technically known as a solicitation for offers, is the latest development in an escalating flap over the lucrative contract.

Earlier this month, the state awarded the contract to a team of companies headed by North Carolina-based IEM, which bested four competing teams in a request for proposals scoring process largely on the basis of price. Its $250 million proposal was significantly less than the other proposals.

But the second-place finisher in the process, a team called PDRM and led by local firm CSRS, filed a complaint with the State Licensing Board for Contractors on the grounds that IEM did not possess a commercial contractor’s license at the time it submitted its proposal.

