State has $1B in unclaimed property; does some belong to you or your business?

Louisiana’s unclaimed property program currently has about $1 billion in abandoned financial assets, State Treasurer John Schroder says.

Schroder, who is running for governor, handed out a few checks to media companies that were represented at the Baton Rouge Press Club today, underscoring the fact that businesses, nonprofits and churches as well as individuals have money in the program waiting to be claimed.

Schroder says the program has been proactive in getting the money into people’s pockets, and from there into the economy, saying that about half the checks in the program’s 50-year history have gone out since he took office in 2017. You can also search for yourself or your business on the program’s website.

Unclaimed property includes assets such as checking and savings accounts, unpaid wages, securities, life insurance payouts, uncashed checks and the proceeds of safe deposit boxes that are without activity for a certain period of time, but does not include real estate or vehicles. The average claim is $900.

Also today, Schroder echoed Commissioner of Administration Jay Dardenne’s frustration that the major bond rating agencies rate Louisiana among the bottom 10 or so states, which makes it more expensive for the state to borrow money. His office recently participated in a meeting with the major bond rating agencies, where state officials made the case that Louisiana’s government is in better fiscal shape than in the past.

Schroder recalled his fights in the Legislature with former Gov. Bobby Jindal over spending one-time money on recurring expenses and notes that Louisiana’s constitution requires paying the state’s debts first.

“We’re just not getting what we’re due from these rating agencies,” he says.