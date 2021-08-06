State expects rental assistance program to start moving quicker 

Even though just a fraction of federal COVID-19 rental assistance money received by the state has been disbursed to struggling Louisiana renters, Division of Administration Assistant Commissioner of Administration Desiree Honore Thomas said Thursday that she expects payments to go out faster from here on out.

As Louisiana Illuminator reports, the statewide rental assistance program began in early March after Louisiana was allocated $309 million as part of a December 2020 COVID-19 relief package to assist struggling renters and landlords. Louisiana was allocated an additional $244 million from the American Rescue Act.

• In June, about 319,000 Louisiana renters were behind on rent payments and about 266,000 renters said they had “no confidence” in their ability to make next month’s rent, according to the Census Bureau’s Household Pulse Survey data.

• By July 21, just $10.1 million of the total $553 million had been disbursed to 976 struggling renters and landlords, according to data from the U.S. Department of Treasury.

But, two weeks later, the state has more than doubled the amount of rental assistance money disbursed, Thomas says.

She says the payouts were slow to start because renters still had the additional unemployment boost and applicants had several hoops to jump through to receive the aid. Her office also saw a spike in applications after the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention’s eviction moratorium expired July 31. However, the moratorium was effectively reinstated three days later. Read the full story from Louisiana Illuminator.