State cutting off federal unemployment aid beginning Saturday 

Louisiana is stopping federal pandemic unemployment aid for its residents Saturday, ending the benefits for about 200,000 people and cutting the payments to thousands more.

Louisiana residents will no longer receive an extra $300 a week on top of the state’s maximum $247 benefit. The state will also stop participating in the federal program giving unemployment money to self-employed workers and gig workers who are ineligible for state benefits. And it’s ending federal assistance that allowed people to get jobless benefits past a 26-week state cap.

The benefits were available until early September. But Gov. John Bel Edwards is ending the aid five weeks early, in a deal with Republican lawmakers that will permanently raise state unemployment benefits by $28 a week, starting in six months.

With the early end to the pandemic programs, some 194,500 Louisiana residents will see their unemployment aid cut off entirely. Another 47,000 who can keep receiving jobless benefits will see the assistance sliced by more than half, according to data provided by the state’s labor department, the Louisiana Workforce Commission.

Louisiana is joining two dozen Republican-led states that already have scrapped the federal unemployment aid before its Sept. 6 expiration date. Edwards is the first Democratic governor to end the jobless benefits early.

Edwards says he was trying to find a “reasonable balance” between helping the jobless and assisting businesses having trouble finding workers. Louisiana’s unemployment rate was just under 7% in June, higher than 40 other states, according to federal data. Read the full story from The Associated Press.