State awards close to $195M for Capital Region flood risk reduction

Louisiana has awarded almost $195 million out of a $1.2 billion pot of federal dollars on projects to reduce flood risk in the Capital Region, the Louisiana Legislative Auditor’s office reports.

As of May 2022, $656.1 million (54.1%) of the Community Development Block Grant money has been contracted or awarded so far, the office says.

Of that total, the Louisiana Watershed Initiative awarded state watershed regions a total of

$423.8 million for 57 specific projects. The LWI’s goal is to promote flood risk mitigation on a regional basis without regard to political boundaries.

The biggest single Capital Region project listed involves bridge construction and drainage improvements on La. 22 for $41.7 million. Parish totals are:

Ascension only: $40.1 million

Ascension and Livingston: $41.7 million

East Baton Rouge: $84.9 million

Livingston only: $25 million

Iberville: $3.2 million

The federal government approved the state’s action plan in February 2020 and signed a grant agreement with Louisiana in September 2020, establishing a $1.2 billion line of credit to Louisiana for flood risk reduction priorities. At least half of the money must be spent in parishes the feds say were impacted by the 2016 floods.