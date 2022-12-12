State auditors call for more transparency when it comes to tourism spending

The Louisiana Office of Tourism should do more to show the return on investment for the taxpayer dollars it spends, according to the Louisiana Legislative Auditor’s office.

In his written response, Assistant Secretary of Tourism Doug Bourgeois largely agrees, saying his office would make its reports more accessible to the public, formalize currently informal processes and engage an independent vendor to measure the effectiveness of advertising campaigns.

The tourism office spends about $9.5 million per year on advertising contracts, the LLA reports. The office also had more than $3.7 million in grant spending from fiscal years 2016-2021 and almost $12.6 million in sponsorships over that time.

The LLA’s recommendations include:

Engaging an outside, independent vendor to measure the effectiveness of LOT’s advertising campaigns.

Listing on its website the entities and events it awards funding to from grants and sponsorships.

Delineating the criteria for sponsorship funding.

Developing a formal process to determine whether to grant sponsorship funding requests.

Using a scoring committee for the office’s competitive grant program.

Developing policies and procedures for managing grants and sponsorships.

Documenting the people or entities who receive tickets provided as part of sponsorship deliverables.

The lieutenant governor’s office oversees the Office of Tourism.

You can read the LLA’s report here.