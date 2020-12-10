Startup backed by CEO coalition aims to create a million jobs for Black Americans 

A coalition of more than 30 chief executive officers from companies including Merck, IBM Corp. and Nike Inc. are backing a startup that will connect employers with Black workers.

The startup, called OneTen, aims to create 1 million jobs for Black Americans over the next 10 years and has so far recruited over 35 company backers and raised more than $100 million in seed funding, The Wall Street Journal reports.

Merck CEO Ken Frazier, one of the startup’s founders, says the nonprofit organization will focus on helping Black Americans without four-year college degrees, but with high school diplomas and other certifications, find and retain “family-sustaining jobs,” or those earning $40,000 or more depending on the region.

Nonprofits, community colleges and credentialing organizations will provide training to help them be successful in business, and the CEOs who have joined the effort are committing to hiring these workers.

The initiative is an acknowledgment by the CEOs that the efforts they undertook in recent years haven’t made a meaningful difference for Black Americans, according to Frazier. He said the killing of George Floyd, an unarmed Black man, in police custody in May and the ensuing protests prompted corporate leaders to reexamine their initiatives and join forces.

Black people comprise 12.4% of the U.S. population, but 8% of professionals, a number that has stayed steady since 2013, according to a study by the Center for Talent Innovation, a nonprofit research group. Black people hold 3.2% of senior executive positions, the group says.

“What brought people together is that they looked at our country and said, it’s this generation of CEOs who don’t want to pass this down to the next generation,” Frazier, who is one of four Black CEOs in the Fortune 500, says. Read the full story.