With judge retiring, St. George lawsuit may be heard by appointed commissioner

The district court hearing a lawsuit challenging the incorporation of St. George in East Baton Rouge Parish may appoint an independent commissioner to fill in for the current judge who is retiring from the bench, the plaintiffs’ attorney says.

Voters in the southeastern portion of the parish have approved creating the new city, which supporters say will provide better services and be an asset to East Baton Rouge. Opponents say organizers lack a plan for how the city will be run or how parishwide taxpayers will be repaid for infrastructure in the area.

EBR Mayor-President Sharon Weston Broome, Metro Council Mayor Pro Tem Lamont Cole and two others sued to block incorporation in 2019. Judge William Morvant of the 19th Judicial District has been presiding over the case but plans to retire at the end of the year; his successor will not be elected until March at the earliest.

Under the state law dealing with incorporation challenges, the court “may designate or appoint a commissioner who shall be a non-interested party to hold hearings on the petition.”

“The designated or appointed commissioner, after holding such hearings, shall file a written report stating his findings of fact and conclusions of law concerning the petition and making a recommendation to the district court concerning whether the area should be incorporated,” the law continues.

“I’m assuming that it’s going to have to be some kind of a lawyer,” says attorney Mary Olive Pierson, suggesting a retired judge or someone with experience in arbitration might be a good fit. She says the two sides may split the cost.

In a conference Morvant held with attorneys today, the judge suggested the two sides come up with suggestions of people who could fill the role, Pierson says. Morvant and attorney Sheri Morris, who represents incorporation proponents, could not immediately be reached for comment.

Absent an appointed commissioner, the Louisiana Supreme Court could appoint an ad hoc judge to the case.

“The advantage [of appointing a commissioner] is eliminating the uncertainty of who’s going to be your judge,” Pierson says.

Pierson says the attorneys have another conference with Morvant scheduled for Dec. 8.