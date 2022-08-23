Sports wagering narrowing revenue gap with traditional gambling in Louisiana

Gamblers placing bets on sports—in person and on mobile devices—are catching up to their counterparts at Louisiana’s legacy casinos in terms of money spent. According to figures from State Police, nearly $185 million in sports wagers were placed in July compared with $204 million in gross gaming revenue at riverboats, race track slots casinos and Harrah’s Casino in New Orleans.

These figures were shared Monday with members of the Louisiana Gaming Control Board during its meeting at the state Capitol. Trends show increases in revenue for most forms of gambling from June to July but decreases when compared with July 2021 figures.

Mobile sports betting wagers totaled $103 million last month. That’s still far from the $177.8 million the riverboats and Harrah’s grossed, but comparisons with July 2021 show a decrease in what gamblers are spending.

Mobile sports wagers were down $10 million from June to July, but Gaming Control Board Chair Ronnie Johns said that a significant increase in the rate of winning bets to 18.6% led to a $1 million jump in state tax revenue. Seven licensees are allowed to accept mobile sports wagers in Louisiana.

At the state’s 17 sportsbooks, betters wagered nearly $15 million last month, with the operations netting a combined $1.4 million and paying $134,000 in state taxes. The numbers include partial month figures from the Bally’s sportsbook in Shreveport that opened July 20.

Daily fantasy sports mobile betting drew $558 million in wagers in July, producing $58,000 in net revenue for the platforms and $4,669 in state taxes. Read the full industry analysis from Louisiana Illuminator.