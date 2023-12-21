Sports betting tax collections decline in November

Sports wagers continued to rise in Louisiana in November, though a low win percentage and promotional deductions cut tax collections from the month prior.

The state’s 10 mobile sports books generated a total of about $323 million in wagers, or about $47 million more than in October.

Despite the increase in wagers, net proceeds were down from $39.2 million in October to $18.1 million in November, with a 5.6% win percentage. The net proceeds compared to the previous year were down 98.4% in November, though the prior three months showed triple-digit percentage increases. Operators claimed $9.8 million in promotional deductions in October, resulting in about $3 million in taxes paid to the state.

Baseball was a big loser at negative $975,634, while parlay continued to lead net proceeds at $12.5 million, followed by football at $4.5 million, basketball at $4 million, other at $1.3 million, and soccer at $641,342.

Overall, mobile sports wagers were up 32% so far this fiscal year compared to last year, with a total of $1.1 billion so far, while net proceeds were up 133%. Fiscal year-to-date taxes paid stood at $16.7 million through November.

The state’s 18 retail sports books took $33.5 million in wagers for $1.3 million in net proceeds and $158,879 in taxes paid. November’s 4% win percentage for retail sports books was less than half of October’s rate. Read the full story from The Center Square.