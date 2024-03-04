Speedy Eats is getting close to deploying its first fully automated store

Speed Bancroft, owner of Baton Rouge tech startup Speedy Eats, says his company may be deploying its first “unmanned outdoor drive-thru store” as early as May or June.

Speedy Eats is a developer of automated retail systems. The company currently operates 25 automated fridge units throughout the Capital Region.

The new store concept—which Bancroft says would be about the size of a Smalls Sliders restaurant—would need to be stocked by an operator, who would pay Speedy Eats a percentage of its sales as well as a software subscription fee. In exchange, Speedy Eats’ software would run the store for the operator, no on-site staff required.

The store would be able to sell products, track inventory and purge expired goods without any human intervention.

“It’s a great way for the operator to reduce headaches,” Bancroft says.

According to Bancroft, the store would also be capable of loading orders onto automated ground vehicles, or AGVs, which would then deliver those orders to the doorsteps of customers. Between deliveries, the AGVs would charge their batteries inside the store. He says this functionality would be especially useful for stores located on college campuses or within gated communities.

Bancroft is currently in talks with potential operators. Though nothing is set in stone, he seems particularly keen on having a local meal kit company operate the first store. He is also working with Grubhub to integrate his company’s software with the delivery app’s platform for seamless delivery ordering.

Speedy Eats will soon launch a $75,000 B2B advertising campaign in an effort to generate contracts with operators for its first 10 or 20 stores, Bancroft says. The company will focus its advertising efforts on the area between Houston and Jackson, Mississippi.