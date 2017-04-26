Specifics remain to be seen, but most expect significant labor law changes under President Trump

Kean Miller Partner Scott Huffstetler says the labor rules he expects to come from the Trump administration should be business-friendly overall, but some could be burdensome. Photography by Don Kadair

Scott Huffstetler of Kean Miller has been practicing labor and employment law for 14 years. Like all of his colleagues, he’s closely watching how the new president will change the landscape.

“There is an air of excitement that comes in every time there’s a new administration,” he says. “And there is some anxiety among employers, because so much of employment law is driven by the executive branch.”

Generally speaking, employers can expect less federal oversight under President Donald Trump, who has promised a more business-friendly administration than his predecessor. His budget, which doesn’t carry the force of law but does illustrate the administration’s priorities, proposes deep cuts for enforcement agencies.

However, not every Trump proposal is aimed at making employers’ lives easier. As a candidate, Trump promised to mandate paid maternity leave, and at times suggested he might support a higher federal minimum wage, Huffstetler notes.

And businesses could be drafted into Trump’s promised immigration crackdown. It probably will be harder to get skilled foreign labor into the country, and employers can expect greater scrutiny of their workers’ immigration status. Trump wants to make E-Verify, an online system used to confirm workers’ employment eligibility, mandatory nationwide, “which would be more burdensome for employers,” Huffstetler says.

Vicki Crochet and Thomas Peak, employment and labor attorneys with Taylor Porter, expect to see less emphasis on protecting the LGBT community from discrimination. Peak anticipates the appointments of more business-friendly federal judges, from the U.S. Supreme Court on down. The Senate’s Republican majority held up many of former President Barack Obama’s appointees, leaving Trump with the opportunity to fill more than 100 vacancies on the federal bench.

“Keep complying with the rules and regulations you’ve been complying with. Right now, there’s no rush to engage in any wholesale change.” —Mark Adams, labor and employment attorney, Jones Walker

Appointees to the National Labor Relations Board have staggered terms, so it will take time for Trump to reshape the board, Peak says. But a less union-friendly NLRB might have a chance to end expedited “quickie elections” for workplace unionization, stop permitting “micro-units” to represent certain departments of larger companies, and roll back the recent expansion of the “joint employer standard.”

While the president can’t change the law without Congress, the executive branch has broad discretion over federal contracting. The Obama administration raised the minimum wage for federal contractors to $10.20 per hour and prohibited discrimination based on sexual orientation or gender.

Mark Adams, a labor and employment attorney with Jones Walker, has many clients who are federal contractors, and many of them are frustrated that Trump hasn’t yet made the federal bureaucracy easier to deal with. But it takes time for any new administration to get their hands around the job, Adams says, and that’s especially true with this one.

“Apart from the dysfunction in the current administration, they are way behind in filling key positions in the various agencies,” he says. “The rank-and file folks that are in charge of enforcing the law and administering these various directives kind of don’t know where to go right now, because they’re not getting any direction.”

On March 27, Trump rescinded Obama’s Fair Pay and Safe Workplaces executive order, which would have required prospective federal contractors to disclose labor law violations. But Adams cautions his clients not to expect too much change overnight, nor to assume things will be radically different under a new administration.

“Keep complying with the rules and regulations you’ve been complying with,” Adams tells his clients. “Right now, there’s no rush to engage in any wholesale change.”

Eventually, he thinks regulations that put heavy administrative burdens on employers could be on the chopping block. He doesn’t think LGBT protections fall into that category, although there could be some exemptions for religious organizations.

Adams does not expect the Obama administration’s proposed rule raising the white-collar overtime exemption threshold from $23,600 to $47,746—which would make more workers eligible for overtime and is currently tied up in court—to survive. He says the threshold might still get raised, just not as high as the last administration preferred. Adams says companies he knows of that adjusted their salary structures in anticipation of the Obama overtime rule taking affect seem to be sticking with those changes for now.

The U.S. Equal Employment Opportunity Commission requires employers with 100 or more employees and federal contractors with 50 or more employees to file EEO-1 reports with employment data categorized by race, gender and job category. Adams says human resources directors have been “wringing their hands” about a new requirement to provide salary information in that report.

That new requirement is “dead as a doornail,” Adams believes. It hasn’t been repealed yet, but he predicts it will be.

