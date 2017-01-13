Special session inevitable as $313M midyear shortfall looms, officials say

Fisheye view of the Louisiana State Capitol building in Baton Rouge, Louisiana. (Courtesy of iStockPhoto)

State officials today announced a $313 million budget shortfall—driven largely by job losses—setting the stage for a special session to take place sometime between Valentine’s Day and Mardi Gras for lawmakers to close the gap.

At today’s Revenue Estimating Conference meeting, Commissioner of Administration Jay Dardenne said Gov. John Bel Edwards will inevitably call the special session to mitigate “untenable” cuts to state agencies. The shortfall is technically $340 million, but once the panel included other spending figures it came to the “magic number” of around $313 million—the amount needed to fill the budget hole. The governor has limited authority to cut the budget, and a special session allows the Legislature to tap into more areas to spread out reductions. Dardenne added the administration will ask lawmakers to use $119 million of the state’s rainy day fund to lessen the blow of cuts or tax increases.

“It’ll ease the pain,” said Senate President John Alario, R-Westwego. “There’s going to be a lot of pain regardless.”

