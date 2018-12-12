Spanish Town Market sale pending

Former Spanish Town resident and legislative clerk Travis Campbell is planning to purchase the historic Spanish Town Market.

Though the sale is still pending, Campbell says he expects the deal to close by January and has plans to make a few changes and renovations to the 104-year-old grocery store and café on Spanish Town Road.

Campbell, who declined to divulge where he currently works or lives, says that he was drawn to take over the business because he loves the history of the market. Calling it a “cool place in a cool spot,” Campbell would visit the market four to fives times a week when living in the neighborhood during college and while later working for the House of Representatives.

Taylor and Jenna Blanche, owners of the store since 2013, listed the grocery store and café on Spanish Town Road for sale early in the summer for $120,000. Learning the business was on the market, Campbell, who has plans to move back to the neighborhood to operate the shop, says he immediately reached out to the Blanches.