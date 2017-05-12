Southern Foundation declared lawful owner of Bayou Classic marks and logos

Former Southern quarterback Jeremiah McGinty, foreground, looks for a receiver as Grambling State defensive lineman Jomarcus Savage applies pressure in the first half of the Bayou Classic NCAA college football game in New Orleans, Saturday, Nov. 27, 2010. (AP Photo/Patrick Semansky)

A legal fight over Bayou Classic trademarks ended quietly earlier this year, with a federal judge declaring the Southern University System Foundation as the lawful and established owner of nationally televised football game’s marks and logos.

U.S. District Court Judge James Brady signed an order in early February, barring Gary Shelton—who was named a defendant in the case along with Andre Henderson of Baton Rouge—from continuing to use the Bayou Classic logo.

The annual football takes place in New Orleans and pits Southern University against its long-time rival, Grambling State University. Henderson, who had been a licensee of the Bayou Classic trademarks through the Collegiate Licensing Co., snagged several registrations related to the game in 2012 and 2013, years after they had been allowed to expire.

Daily Report has the full story.