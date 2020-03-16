Some restaurants ready to embrace restrictions; others not sure it’s worth it

Even before Gov. John Bel Edwards issued his executive order today limiting restaurant service to takeout and delivery orders only, local restaurateurs were preparing for the drastic change.

As a growing number of state and local governments nationwide have taken similar steps in recent days to try to slow the spread of the novel coronavirus, several local restaurant owners say they knew it was just a matter of time until the restrictions were imposed in Baton Rouge, and some have been preparing to shift their business model.

“We’ve been working on things since this started last week, preparing our restaurants to do curbside, delivery, and takeout,” says Walk-On’s Sports Bistreaux co-founder and co-owner Brandon Landry. “We’re kind of making up business as we go here but everyone has been all in, just making the best of the situation we’re dealing with.”

The restaurant chain has 19 locations in Louisiana alone, and while Landry says closing the dining rooms will be a huge blow, Walk-On’s plans to offer its full menu and fill orders that will be delivered by third-party providers like Waitr and through new curbside kiosks in restaurant parking lots.

“Even though our restaurants were full today, we’ve already seen a huge uptick in our takeout business,” he says.

Smaller neighborhood restaurants like DiGiulios Brothers on Perkins Road also plan to move to the new model, which goes into effect Tuesday. The restaurant will continue to work with delivery companies and will set up a pickup location for to-go orders on the Christian Street side of the building.

“We’ll let the servers take turns bringing the food out to your car,” says owner Mike Johnson. “Hopefully, that way they can make up some of the money in tips they’ll be losing.”

Johnson is optimistic the restaurant can survive the dining room shutdown, which is in effect until at least April 13, though he’s concerned about the loss of revenues from liquor sales, which is where restaurants typically make most of their profit.

Ruffino’s has also been preparing to shift toward takeout and delivery service, though owner Ruffin Rodgrigue says his Highland Road eatery will likely offer only a limited menu of prepared dinners.

“It’s hard,” Rodrigue says. “It’s really the trickle effect I worry about. This is going to trickle down to every business in the economy, unless you’re, maybe, a grocery store.”

Some restaurants are still evaluating whether it’s worth trying to start up takeout and delivery service. Brad Watts, who owns K Street Grill under the Perkins Road Overpass and Cecilia downtown, says he’s still putting pencil to paper to determine if he can afford to stay open with only limited ability to cover his operating expenses.

“Do I lose more money if I try to start up a takeout service, which is something we’ve never done before?” Watts says. “Maybe I’m better off if I just close the doors and pay my rent and electricity and see what happens.”

Watts isn’t the only one grappling with that question. Restaurant owners around the state are now trying to figure out how best to move forward during what will likely be the greatest challenge their industry has ever faced.

“We’re just asking patrons to please be patient, as our restaurants are compromised and going through the process of figuring out how to do something they may not be accustomed to doing,” says Lisa Boudreaux, president of the Baton Rouge chapter of the Louisiana Restaurant Association. “We’re also suggesting patrons could buy gift cards from their favorite establishments as a way of showing support.”