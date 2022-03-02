Soji Modern Asian opens Lotus Lounge tiki bar inside restaurant 

Baton Rouge’s newest bar serves up tropical drinks that aren’t readily available at the city’s other watering holes.

From the owner of Soji Modern Asian, Lotus Lounge aims to create modern tiki cocktails with new flavors, similar to the way the restaurant it is attached to cooks up new twists on Asian dishes. Opening today at the Government Street restaurant, Lotus Lounge specifically puts a Baton Rouge twist on classic tropical and tiki cocktails.

Acting as the bar-side of Soji, Lotus Lounge combines traditional tiki bar decor with the neon lighting and foliage featured in the rest of the restaurant.

When bar-goers come to Lotus Lounge, they have the option to drink at the bar, a table in the lounge or a larger VIP table seating eight to 10 people. Striving for a more intimate experience, owner Chase Lyons says he doesn’t want to deliver a crowded bar with long wait times.

“We want our guests to enjoy a very relaxing, stress-free atmosphere,” he says.

Lotus Lounge’s menu includes classic tiki cocktails like the painkiller, zombie, mai tai, pisco sour and Saturn along with signature takes on tropical drinks. Two of the featured drinks are the Bitter Bee—with honeysuckle vodka, honey syrup, lime, mint, demerara sugar and Angostura bitters—and The Floor is Guava, complete with rhum agricole, green chartreuse, Italicus, cinnamon, vanilla syrup, fresh ginger and lime.

“Beginning with our initial beverage menu at Soji, tropical cocktails have always been a huge inspiration for us,” Lyons says. “Many of our house cocktails have been ‘plays’ on fun and inventive tiki cocktails, and we love the idea of creatively using fresh citrus and juices in fun glassware.”

