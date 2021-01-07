Social media calling for Rouses boycott after photos posted of co-owner at DC rally

Some on social media are calling for a boycott of Rouses Markets after photos began circulating last night of Donald Rouse Sr., co-owner of the Houma-based grocery chain, among the crowd in Washington, D.C., on Wednesday protesting the presidential election results.

The photos were originally posted on Facebook by Steven Galtier, former Rouses HR director, on Wednesday afternoon. Galtier posted a photo of himself and Rouse among those attending the rally prior to a mob overpowering police and storming the U.S. Capitol.

While it is not known whether Rouse or Galtier were among the crowd that entered the Capitol and the congressional chambers, Galtier posted photos that appear to be taken right outside the building, and describe the two as being among “millions of patriots.” In comments underneath the photos, Galtier denies that those breaking into the building were “antifa dressed like Patriots,” saying that he and Rouse spoke to a few who “got in.”

While Galtier removed the Facebook post sometime last night, blogger Lamar White Jr. posted screenshots of the photos on Twitter, which have been shared nearly 4,000 times as of 8 a.m.

Neither Galtier nor Rouses spokesperson Marcy Nathan had a comment this morning, with Nathan saying a statement will be released this afternoon.

Rouses Markets, founded in Thibodaux, has expanded its Capital Region presence in the past few years, boosted by the 2016 acquisition of LeBlanc’s Food Stores. Rouses operates four stores in Baton Rouge and nearly a dozen in the region.