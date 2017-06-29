Smoke-free East Baton Rouge gears up for next vote

Advocates for a smoking ban in Baton Rouge bars and casinos plan to redouble their efforts over the next six weeks to revise the measure to ensure its passage by the Metro Council in August.

“We certainly will use this time to build our support and work with (council members) on the technical difficulties,” says Smoke-free East Baton Rouge spokeswoman Reagan Carter.

Metro Council members must determine who will enforce the ordinance, a question that nearly killed the proposal at last night’s council meeting. Ultimately the council delayed the vote until Aug. 9.

Randy Hayden of Smoke-free EBR says that despite the measure having enough council members supporting it to pass, the proposal is not yet a done deal. The group will campaign over the next month and a half to target constituents of council members who plan to vote against it, he adds.

